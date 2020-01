صحتیابی تک نواز شریف کو لندن میں ہی زیرعلاج رہنا چاہیے، برطانوی ڈاکٹر کی رپورٹ

Former PM #NawazSharif’s LATEST medical report along with copies of Rubidium Cardiac PET-CT Scan, Echocardiogram & Holter Analysis were submitted this morning at 06:37 AM London, UK (GMT) to the Government authorities & sent directly to the concerned Minister & officials as well. pic.twitter.com/iMOPY9IeY2

— Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) January 14, 2020