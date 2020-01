متنازعہ قانون پرخاموشی؛ مظاہرین نے شاہ رخ خان کو آڑے ہاتھوں لے لیا

#ShaheenBagh sends its love to SRK in a way never seen before:

Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam,

Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam

Somebody please show this to @iamsrk

. #ShaheenBaghProtest #ShaheenBaug pic.twitter.com/knXQL3W7vG

— Md Mubashshir Naseer (@Mubashshir_N) January 9, 2020