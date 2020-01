بھارتی فوجی قیادت کے بیانات علاقائی امن واستحکام پر اثرا انداز ہونگے، کور کمانڈرز کانفرنس

Statements of Indian mil ldrship against Pak are irresponsible rhetoric with implications on regional peace and stability.

“We shall cont to play our resp & positive role for regional peace without compromising national security & def of motherland at whatever cost”, COAS.(2/2). pic.twitter.com/w2qMbZxiPi

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 14, 2020