ملالہ کے نام سے منسوب امریکی اسکول میں تدریسی عمل شروع

An elementary school in Fort Bend County, #Texas, is named after the youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The school opened its doors last week and plans to nurture Yousafzai's mission of education and acceptance.#education #strength #power #USPak

— US Consulate Lahore (@USCGLahore) January 15, 2020