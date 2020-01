بچوں سے زیادتی کے انسداد کی پالیسی کب بنے گی؟ ماہرہ کا حکومت سے سوال

Dear @ShireenMazari1 It’s been two weeks. Is the policy ready?

Another beautiful child raped and murdered. How many more would it take? Please please come down hard on these monsters. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/FQ4NJXqgyw

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 21, 2020