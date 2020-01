’’میرے پاس تم ہو‘‘کی اداکارہ کا ڈرامے کا حصہ ہونے پر مایوسی کا اظہار

View this post on Instagram

I understand that we as artists have a social responsibility in terms of the content we produce and the messages we put forward - & that I take that responsibility with a lot of seriousness and dignity. I’ve been receiving a lot of concerned, hateful and confused messages since the past few months and as much as I want to address them individually, I think I’ll just give an overview of my perspective for now. I absolutely do not endorse the concepts and viewpoints of Mr. Khalil Ul Rehman. I watched Khalil ul Rehman’s interview and got to know about his problematic views on very many things WAY after the project was completed. I am not proud to be a part of something that is so compromising and ill-informed. However, I (like many others) was not aware of the entire story line or Mr. Khalil ul Rehman’s ideology at the time this project was shot - which was a year ago. My role in this project is limited so, I did not get a chance to see how it’ll come together or how it’ll eventually unroll on television and that is where I think I slipped a little. It was my first ever telecom project and I am learning - I have learnt to be cautious and more conscious with my creative choices. Please extend new, struggling artists some leeway as we are in the process of learning - we are also trying very hard to make our own mark solely based on our merit.