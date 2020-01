یوم جمہوریہ پر کانگریس رہنماؤں کی ایکدوسرے پر تھپڑوں کی بارش، ویڈیو وائرل

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020