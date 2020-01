زاہد احمد اور صبا قمر کی جوڑی بڑے پردے پر انٹری کیلئے تیار

View this post on Instagram

Yes it's true! Alhamdolilah it's a very exciting time for me. With the last film project being put on hold this will officially be my debut on the silver screen and I couldn't be happier to share it with @sabaqamarzaman who is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists the country has ever produced. Nothing in showbiz is a guarantee but inshAllah I will work hard, VERY hard to make this movie an enjoyable experience for the masses and the critics. Rest, all success is upto Allah alone. @syedjibranofficial is also playing a major role and we are blessed to have veterans like Sohail Ahmed and Nayyar Ejaz on board. The film will aim for a Bakra Eid 2020 Release. Written by: Mohsin Ali Directed by: Saqib Khan Produced by: Hassan Zia and Jamil Baig #zahidahmed #sabaqamar #syedjibran