ثروت گیلانی کا شوہر کے ساتھ متنازع تصویر پر تنقید کرنے والوں کو جواب

To all the haters in this world! STOP FOLLOWING ME IF YOU HATE ME SO MUCH. You can’t bully me I’m too bloody strong for your minute imagination! Grow up and get a life! Stop being so jealous of other people’s success, the love in their lives and the happiness they have because unlike you they have worked bloody hard for it. For someone who has faced the world and lasted this long...your perspective is very unimportant...you can’t bring me down, not even in your imagination! Just cause US Celebrities don’t say anything doesn’t mean you bullies have the right to say everything! It’s time for a much awaited SHUT UP CALL! with love, of course!