ایئرپورٹ گندگی معاملہ؛ مہوش حیات کے بعد امریکی ہدایتکارہ بھی سامنے آگئیں

Agree with @MehwishHayat – I just returned from Khi Airport – it was dirty. But so was Islamabad with broken washroom fixtures. The authorities need to ensure ALL 🇵🇰 airports are clean and in proper working order, and in consideration for local and international tourists! https://t.co/HbKSZBHeN4

— Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) January 30, 2020