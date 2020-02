کرونا وائرس کو عذاب کہنا بند کردیں، حمزہ علی عباسی

So to those who are branding such incidents as Azaab in this world for whatever reason, STOP. Dont make a mockery out of Allah's deen and instead, help in any way U can or at least pray for the affected and for those who are helping them and trying to find a cure. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/AVS8drNiir

— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 3, 2020