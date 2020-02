کردار کے لیے بال منڈوانہ چیلنج سے کم نہیں تھا، سوہائے ابڑو

View this post on Instagram

Today has been a very important and special day in my life. I healed a heartbreak after 7 years. It was a heartbreak I could never deal with and I am glad I gained courage and strength to heal it and I’m so happy to have received love in return. Reaching out to people who matter to you, being able to express love and gratitude towards them is the biggest blessing. Life isn’t so bad after all...one just has to stay strong and truthful.