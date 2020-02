کسی بھی مہم جوئی کا جواب دینے کے لیے ہمہ وقت تیارہیں، کور کمانڈرز

Forum paid tribute to the ppl of IOJ&K braving Indian atrocities & cont siege. “Repression of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their rt of self-determination as promised by UN resolutions. Regardless of the ordeal, their struggle is destined to succeed” COAS.(2/2) pic.twitter.com/Tof2iANg7x

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 6, 2020