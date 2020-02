بی آر ٹی منصوبہ؛ شہباز شریف سے پرویز خٹک کے درمیان ٹوئٹر پر لفظی گولہ باری

3/3 BRT buses have been imported from China & are 3 times more than Lhr Metro buses which were rented. Also, these buses will be accomodating 5 times more passengers spread across Psh city compared to Lhr Metro, which is benefitting v few ppl. Kindly don’t mislead the nation. https://t.co/7Ue6j9Gsub

— Pervez Khattak (@PervezKhattakPK) February 8, 2020