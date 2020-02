پارلیمنٹ میں غیر اخلاقی زبان کا استعمال؛ مہوش حیات بھی بول پڑیں

It is astounding when our politicians make personal attacks like this. It’s unacceptable anywhere,but the sanctity of Parliament requires a level of decorum which this definitely crosses.There r better ways 2 put up ur case. Appropriate steps must b taken 2 censure this in future https://t.co/mFJn9REGsf

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 12, 2020