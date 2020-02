وسیم اکرم کی اہلیہ فلموں میں جلوہ گر ہونے کیلیے تیار

View this post on Instagram

A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie! My Twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience. Do you think I should get a money back guarantee???? What an amazing experience working with the great @faisalqureshi_official and such an awesome cast, it was lots and lots of fun!