پاکستانی حکام کی ووہان میں پھنسے پاکستانی طلباء سے ملاقات

On #Pakistan’s request, #China allowed a 2 member special Task Force from 🇵🇰 Embassy Beijing to go to Wuhan city to meet our students & coordinate all assistance to them.

The Task Force is permanently deployed in Wuhan to maintain close liaison with Chinese authorities. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g44PcWsRly

— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 18, 2020