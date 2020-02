مدرسے میں قاری کی طالبعلم پر پائپ سے تشدد کی ویڈیو وائرل

Mardan: A man heard a kid screaming so he rushed to the masjid to find out what is happening – The Imam/Qari was beating the kid with a plastic pipe and the kid ran away when the man came from the outside and intervened – violence has to end. @fawadchaudhry @FaisalJavedKhan pic.twitter.com/Kc9pMeNFxg

— Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) February 19, 2020