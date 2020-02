ہمیں بطور قوم پی ایس ایل کے ہر گانے کی حوصلہ افزائی کرنی چاہیے، علی عظمت

View this post on Instagram

Every year PSL releases an anthem, which is not meant to compete or better the previous year's track. Any song made for this occasion by anyone just adds to the celebration and we should encourage it as a nation and own it. We seem to have forgotten the message of unity the song is giving and focus on the who is singing it. We welcome all songs from fellow artists who are celebrating their love for cricket and their country too. Pakistan hai hamara, Pakistan hai tumhara. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zinbabad! #HBLPSLV #HBLPSL #TayyarHain #Rockstar #AliAzmat