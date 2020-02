پی سی بی کو جب بھی میری ضرورت پڑے گی میں حاضر ہوجاؤں گا، احمد گوڈیل کا یوٹرن

View this post on Instagram

Whatever happened in the last few days was something unexpected and I am not proud of it myself. However, I learned a lot from this experience and now would like to move forward with a clear heart and mind. PSL holds a special place in my heart and if PCB will require my services again, I would be more than willing to represent my country...in a much professional manner. Our love for our country and cricket trumps all the negativity. Cheers!! ✌🏻