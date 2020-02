دہلی فسادات؛ عالمی برادری نے بھارت کو نہ روکا تو دنیا پر تباہ کن اثرات ہوں گے، وزیراعظم

In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 mn Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris. pic.twitter.com/ybhZrdVhne

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 29, 2020