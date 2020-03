افغان امن معاہدہ عمران خان کے نظریے کی تائید ہے، فردوس عاشق اعوان

#AfghanPeaceDeal testifies what @ImranKhanPTI always said, that dialogue is the only way forward. Afghans suffered due to war & deserve stability. Peace in Afghanistan is imperative to stability in region. Pak role in peace process deserves to be written in letters of gold. pic.twitter.com/x63GkQwbfI

— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 1, 2020