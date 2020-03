کراچی کنگز نے لاہور قلندرز کو 10 وکٹ سے شکست دے دی

An epic clash awaits at the NSK. Qualifications are on the line, bragging rights are as well. @KarachiKingsARY will be bowling first after winning the toss. Here are the teams. #HBLPSLV #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/3c3jJwBeYB

— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 12, 2020