فنکاروں کا پی ایس ایل کے میچزبغیرشائقین کروانے کے فیصلے کا خیرمقدم

Relieved to see this very wise move by the authorities. I never wanted the matches to be cancelled like some were calling for, just appropriate steps to be taken to mitigate the risk in these tough times. Let's continue to enjoy the cricket at home with family and friends ! ♥️ https://t.co/55rAGhpsZo

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 12, 2020