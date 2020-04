بھارت میں ہندو فیملی کا کورونا زدہ لاش وصولی سے انکار، آخری رسومات مسلمانوں نے ادا کیں

In Bulandshahr, a man named Ravishankar died. Because of the #COVID fear, none of his relatives came to lift the bier. His Muslim neighbours came,lifted the bier & also chanted "Ram Naam Satya hai" in the funeral procession. pic.twitter.com/g4TLPsxdpH

— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 29, 2020