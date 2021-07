لندن میں عابد شیر اور پاکستانی فیملی کے درمیان جھگڑا، گالیوں کا تبادلہ

They basically need to learn the meaning of Booking a table in advance. One more thing, passing a comment based on their political or religious background is an harassment is a Punishable offence. #WellDoneAbidSherAli More power to you! @AbidSherAli https://t.co/CgGlC1lNrW

— Santosh Kumar Bugti (@SantoshKmarpk) July 21, 2021