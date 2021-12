نیویارک پولیس کی تاریخ میں پہلی بار پاکستانی نژاد ڈپٹی انسپکٹربن گئے

WOW 😲 what a great show of support for our president @AdeelRanaNYC who was promoted to #NYPD #DeputyInspector today with such warm congratulations. The first #Pakistani #American to achieve that We are all proud of you always working in connecting community and police@NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/tj9m0zRJs5

— NYPDMOS (@NYPDMuslim) December 22, 2021