ایتھوپیا کے پناہ گزین کیمپ پر میزائل حملے میں بچوں سمیت 3 افراد ہلاک

"I am deeply saddened to learn that three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed yesterday, in an airstrike that hit the Mai Aini refugee camp in northern Ethiopia."

~ High Commissioner @FilippoGrandi on yesterday's tragic events https://t.co/CT4Pn3qXa3 pic.twitter.com/zgZRRvNpiF

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) January 6, 2022