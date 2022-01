گلوبل میڈیا واچ ڈاگ کا بھارت سے کشمیری صحافی کو رہا کرنے کا مطالبہ

#Kashmir: CPJ is deeply disturbed by reports that Kashmiri journalist @SajadGUL_ was arrested days after posting a video of a protest on social media. Authorities must immediately release Gul and drop their investigations related to his journalistic work.https://t.co/PuaSpMRZwh https://t.co/fR9Qof29eI

— CPJ Asia (@CPJAsia) January 7, 2022