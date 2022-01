عابدہ پروین اور نصیبو لال کی ایک دوسرے سے عاجزانہ انداز میں ملنے کی ویڈیو وائرل

The way #AbidaParveen gave respect to Naseebo Lal here at the set of #TuJhoom is absolutely beautiful 💜 I wish Waseem Akram sees this and apologizes to Naseebo Lal for the disrespectful comments he made about her when she sang the #PSL Anthem!#CokeStudio14 https://t.co/RgMFh5J51X

— Kiran (@KiranW_) January 15, 2022