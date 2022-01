چین نے دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ’روبوٹ بیل‘ تیار کرلیا

A “mechanical yak”, bionic robot developed China, can carry up to 160 kg and run at up to 10 km/hour. The robot is a very good choice for missions in remote border regions where constant monitoring is needed, for example, in high altitude plateaus, icy regions and dense forests. pic.twitter.com/okelvTevEV

