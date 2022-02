ہندوانتہاپسندطلبا سے خوف زدہ نہیں تھی، مسکان خان

#NDTVExclusive | "Since I started studying (here), I've always worn the burqa and hijab. When I entered class, I removed the burqa… Principal has said nothing, outsiders started this": Muskan, student who was heckled by a saffron scarf group in #Karnataka today#KarnatakaHijab pic.twitter.com/V3I4eCQPQC

— NDTV (@ndtv) February 8, 2022