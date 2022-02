بھارتی طالبہ نے بتا دیا حجاب اسلامی اقدار ہے، طالبان

Indian Muslim girls struggle for Hijab shows that Hijab is not an Arab, Iranian, Egyptian or Pakistani culture, but an Islamic value for which Muslim girls around the world, especially in the secular world, sacrifice with different types and defend their religious value.#Muskan pic.twitter.com/VfkNR2qCmb

— Inamullah Samangani (@HabibiSamangani) February 9, 2022