پلاسٹک کی بوتل میں منہ پھنسانے والے چیتے کے بچے کوآزادی مل گئی

🚨UPDATE: 🚨 The leopard has been rescued safely sometime ago by the SGNP Rescue Team and Thane Territorial wing.

It will be brought to SGNP and kept under observation for 24/48 hours and after that released back to wild.@MahaForest @raww_tweets @ranjeetnature @tweetsvirat https://t.co/jNgOfOQHV9

— RAWW (@raww_ngo) February 15, 2022