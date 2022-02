امریکا میں ہیلی کاپٹر سمندر میں نہاتے سیاحوں پر گر کر تباہ، ویڈیو وائرل

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022