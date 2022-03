پاک بحریہ نے بھارتی آب دوز کی ملکی حدود میں داخلے کی کوشش ناکام بنادی

#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022