ڈرون کیمرے سے زخمی آصفہ بھٹو نے تصاویرسوشل میڈیا پر شیئرکردیں

Would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love & prayers❤️Deeply indebted to the paramedics at 1122 station Khaniwal,Ms Zunaira & Mr Baber for their stellar & immediate first aid. Would also like to thank the local police for rushing me to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multan pic.twitter.com/jgASWW2Tf4

— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) March 5, 2022