اے پی ایس حملے میں بچ جانےوالے احمد نوازآکسفورڈ یونین کےصدرمنتخب

Today is the most monumental & history making moment of my life!

I am so extremely proud to announce that I have been Elected President of the @OxfordUnion ✨One of world’s biggest & historical platforms!

I’m eternally grateful to everyone who supported me in this Journey…❤️ pic.twitter.com/R90si4FurP

— Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) March 6, 2022