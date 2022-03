شاہد آفریدی کا خواتین کے عالمی دن پر بیٹیوں کے ہمراہ خوبصورت پیغام

You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational. Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay! pic.twitter.com/Y2SxC8o1kV

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 8, 2022