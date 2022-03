محمد رضوان سے حجامت بنواتے ہوئے شاہین آفریدی کی ویڈیو وائرل

Is there anything he can't do? The centurion and saviour of Karachi Test has no limit to his skills. Thank you for the hair cut #SuperMan. You nailed it. 🙌👏 #QuarantineLife @iMRizwanPak pic.twitter.com/1NfC7a1xO8

— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 18, 2022