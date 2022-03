والدہ کو ستارہ امتیاز ملنا ہمارے لیے قابل فخر لمحہ ہے، اداکار شان

#sitaraeimtiaz has been awarded to my mother . A proud moment for us all ..I only wish I can see her wearing it .. ♥️🇵🇰🎥 . May the ALMIGHTY bless her 💯🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1RNuNVXA6v

— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 23, 2022