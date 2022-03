فلم ’’کشمیر فائلز‘‘ پر منفی تبصرہ کرنے پر بھارتی شہری کیساتھ ذلت آمیز سلوک

Alwar, Rajasthan | A man was allegedly made to rub his nose on ground & apologise in Behror after reportedly making negative remarks over 'The Kashmir Files' on social media. Workers of Bhim Army met SP & handed over a memorandum demanding arrest of accused within 24 hours. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/U3lpVlguaj

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 23, 2022