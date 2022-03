’دعا ہے عمران خان اپنی مدت پوری کریں‘؛ شوبز ستاروں کے وزیراعظم کیلئے پیغامات

#IstandwithImranKhan Pakistan has spoken they want only one leader to lead them to a brighter future of Pakistan. They have shown solidarity with @ImranKhanPTI you can keep your parliament but you can never take away our leader♥️💯🧿🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sRzGeFW8j0

— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 26, 2022