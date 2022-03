ناظم جوکھیو کی بیوہ نے شوہر کے قتل میں ملوث پی پی ارکان اسمبلی کو معاف کردیا

Congratulations to @BBhuttoZardari and to all your jiyalas and supporters your governance has successfully managed to submit a poor widow to a compromise with your MNA Jam Karim and MPA Jam Awais the murderers of the her husband #NazimJokhio after 6 months of resistance. https://t.co/lwoimsEuz9 pic.twitter.com/CuJ88TgucT

— M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) March 30, 2022