پاکستان میں پہلے مقامی طور پر تیار کردہ پی این ایس ہیبت کی پاک بحریہ میں کمیشننگ

Commissioning Ceremony of Pakistan Navy's indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile PNS HAIBAT and induction ceremony of third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA held in Karachi@PakistanNavy https://t.co/IVnP1TzZAu pic.twitter.com/IP4SyfPSYL

— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 31, 2022