عمران خان فائٹرہیں ان کی جنگ ملک کے لئے ہے، وسیم اکرم

He was born to lead, fight & win, not for himself but for what he is representing.

It’s not the position or power or name he’s fighting for,

Its his destiny!

And the game is not over yet!#IstandwithImranKhan #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/NXr5G83xVC

— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 2, 2022