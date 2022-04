پاکستانی گلوکارہ نے گریمی ایوارڈ جیت لیا

.@Arooj_Aftab's "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs.

Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist. 👏 https://t.co/kpqljYmSdy

— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022