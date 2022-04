آسٹریلوی کرکٹرز پاکستان کی مہمان نوازی کے متعرف

Excited to winning the T20/Test series against 🇵🇰 which have world class players @babarazam258, @iShaheenAfridi @iMRizwanPak. Unlucky I was not participated in ODI's but it was great fun to playing here. Your love and hospitality will always be remembered Thanks 🇵🇰#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/erUgTksAue

— Josh inglis (@Joshinglis95_) April 5, 2022