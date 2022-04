شاہد آفریدی کی داماد کوافطارکی دعوت،تصویر سوشل میڈیا پروائرل

As iftar approaches we should utilise this time to make sincere dua, since it’s a time of acceptance. With a clean heart and the sincerest of duas I pray for peace and prosperity of my beloved Pakistan and all of its people, Ameen #PakistanZindabad #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/cMfnuZpMl6

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 13, 2022