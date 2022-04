پاک فوج کے خلاف پروپیگنڈے کو ناکام بنانے کےلیے اداکار میدان میں آگئے

Our soldiers remain engaged. Yesterday we lost a major, today we lost 3 more soldiers as they refused to let the enemy succeed. There are families that will never see their father, son, brother ever again. Let us not dishonor their sacrifice. #iStandwithPakArmy pic.twitter.com/mKNroOpPZf

— Maher Baloch (@Maher_Balochh) April 25, 2022